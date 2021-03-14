Advertisement

Tyson says third of Waterloo, Iowa plant workers vaccinated

In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Tyson says about a third of workers at its Waterloo, Iowa have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Quad-City Times on Sunday reported the vaccination rate at the plant, where the virus has already sickened about a third of the site’s nearly 3,000 employees. Waterloo Tyson is linked to at least six worker deaths from the coronavirus.

The company hosted vaccination clinics this month for Waterloo workers.

The virus has ravaged the meatpacking industry across the U.S.

