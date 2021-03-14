Advertisement

Snowy start to the workweek

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight, rain will change to snow as temperatures cool into the low 30s across eastern Iowa.

Look for moderate to heavy snow rates at times through Monday morning. The morning commute will be slick, so allow extra time if you must travel. Trace amounts up to 2″ of snow are possible in a narrow band along and south of I-80. Higher totals, 2-5″ are possible north of I-80 with the highest expected in the winter storm warning, from Waterloo to the north and west.

Calmer but still seasonally cool conditions are expected Tuesday.

