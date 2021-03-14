Rain and snow chances return

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight, cloud cover thickens ahead of rain showers that look to arrive south of I-80 by early Sunday. This system will be fighting dry air to start, so it may take some time for the rain to get going in your area. Look for rain along and south of Highway 30 Sunday morning. Precipitation slowly expands in coverage to the north by late of Sunday.

As temperatures cool overnight Sunday into Monday, rain is expected to change over to snow along and north of I-80. The warm, wet ground and length of time it takes to change over to frozen precipitation will play a big role in the end snowfall totals, but expect roughly a trace to 2″ along and south of I-80 with 2-5″ north of I-80 and a slick commute Monday morning.

