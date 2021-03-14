Advertisement

Rain and snow chances return

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight, cloud cover thickens ahead of rain showers that look to arrive south of I-80 by early Sunday. This system will be fighting dry air to start, so it may take some time for the rain to get going in your area. Look for rain along and south of Highway 30 Sunday morning. Precipitation slowly expands in coverage to the north by late of Sunday.

As temperatures cool overnight Sunday into Monday, rain is expected to change over to snow along and north of I-80. The warm, wet ground and length of time it takes to change over to frozen precipitation will play a big role in the end snowfall totals, but expect roughly a trace to 2″ along and south of I-80 with 2-5″ north of I-80 and a slick commute Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police responding to a suspicious item found outside of Cedar Rapids City Hall...
Cedar Rapids Police: suspicious package found at City Hall contained no explosives
Union School District investigating possible sexual incident between school staff member and...
Union School District investigating possible sexual incident between school staff member and student
Robert Carlson, 67, charged with 22 counts of invasion of privacy after police say an employee...
Iowa man sentenced for filming employee pumping breast milk
Over 350 students in the Iowa City Community School District under quarantine for COVID-19
Over 350 students in the Iowa City Community School District under quarantine for COVID-19
Robert Ehl, 51, was arrested on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after police say he threw a beer can...
Man arrested for throwing beer can at Iowa City Police officer

Latest News

Overnight, cloud cover thickens ahead of rain showers that look to arrive south of I-80 by...
First Alert Forecast
A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday.
Quiet and pleasant for Saturday, before things change
A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Watching for late weekend rain and snow