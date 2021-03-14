Advertisement

Police investigate discovery of possible human remains

Mason City police say that a resident recently found bones, along with clothing, on the shore of the Winnebago River.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - Police in northern Iowa are investigating the discovery of what appear to be human bones.

Mason City police said in a news release that a resident found the bones, along with clothing, on Thursday on the shore of the Winnebago River. Officers searched the area and found additional bones.

Everything that was collected was transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner for examination.

