Police investigate discovery of possible human remains

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - Police in northern Iowa are investigating the discovery of what appear to be human bones.

Mason City police said in a news release that a resident found the bones, along with clothing, on Thursday on the shore of the Winnebago River. Officers searched the area and found additional bones.

Everything that was collected was transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner for examination.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.