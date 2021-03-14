Panthers miss potential game-winning field goal, fall to Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Illinois (AP) - Backup Sto Labanowitz threw for 91 yards and a touchdown, and Southern Illinois rallied from a 13-0 halftime deficit to beat Northern Iowa 17-16. It was Southern Illinois’ second victory this season over a top-five team after snapping three-time defending FCS champion North Dakota State’s FCS-record 39-game winning streak on Feb. 27. UNI stated the final drive at its 11 with 1:48 remaining. On fourth-and-10, Will McElvain found Quan Hampton over the middle, and he broke free from a defender at midfield to race for a 52-yard gain. Four plays later, Matthew Cook was wide left on a 30-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

