Panthers miss potential game-winning field goal, fall to Southern Illinois

Northern Iowa fell to 2-2 on the season after falling to Southern Illinois on Saturday, 17-16.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Illinois (AP) - Backup Sto Labanowitz threw for 91 yards and a touchdown, and Southern Illinois rallied from a 13-0 halftime deficit to beat Northern Iowa 17-16. It was Southern Illinois’ second victory this season over a top-five team after snapping three-time defending FCS champion North Dakota State’s FCS-record 39-game winning streak on Feb. 27. UNI stated the final drive at its 11 with 1:48 remaining. On fourth-and-10, Will McElvain found Quan Hampton over the middle, and he broke free from a defender at midfield to race for a 52-yard gain. Four plays later, Matthew Cook was wide left on a 30-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

