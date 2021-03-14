Advertisement

One person killed, another hurt in crash in Poweshiek County

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DEEP RIVER, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between a car and a semi-truck resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:50 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of Iowa Highway 21 and 520th Avenue, located south of Deep River. Deputies believe that a Chrysler 200 was southbound on Highway 21 when it crossed the center line, hitting a semi-truck heading northbound.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Another person was injured and taken to UnityPoint Health-Grinnell Regional Medical Center for undisclosed injuries.

The names of the people involved have been withheld.

The Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement division and Deep River Fire assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

