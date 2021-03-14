Linn County Public Health adopting new strategies to distribute COVID vaccines

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting on Sunday, Linn County Public Health will begin adopting new strategies for allocating and distributing COVID vaccines.

Of the county-allocated vaccines, 80% will be assigned to adults 65 and older, individuals with disabilities and their caretakers, and people ages 16 to 64 with underlying conditions.

The remaining 20% of the vaccine will be assigned to Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1-5 populations, in priority order.

The allocation strategy for vaccines will remain in place as supply increases.

