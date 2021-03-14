Advertisement

Hawkeyes to face off with Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament

Published: Mar. 14, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on Grand Canyon in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Iowa earned the No. 2 seed in the West Region, while Grand Canyon took the No. 15 seed. This is the highest seed in the history of Iowa’s men’s basketball program.

The winner will face either Oregon or VCU.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s entire tournament is being held in Indianapolis.

No. 5 Iowa have gone 21-8 (14-6 in conference) this season, losing to Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Grand Canyon has gone 17-6, finishing 1st in the Western Athletic Conference

