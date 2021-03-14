Advertisement

Five Flags Center hold its first arena concert since pandemic shutdown

By Becky Phelps
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Around 2,200 people came to the Five Flags Civic Center in Dubuque on Saturday for a concert by country music star Lee Brice. It was the center’s first major concert in more than a year, after shutting down last March due to the pandemic.

Some people like Cerise Giddings and her family traveled from out of state to be there. They made it a goal to be some of the first people in line. “This will be our first concert since COVID, so we just can’t wait to get in there,” says Giddings, “I’ve missed it, I really want to get back into going to concerts again, and hope everything gets back to normal so we can do this more often.”

Jineen Uhren and her friend made a 5 hour trip from Wisconsin to see the show. Before the pandemic, they would go to concerts almost every month, but Saturday’s concert was her first since last March. “It feels great, just being able to go, and Lee puts on such a great performance,” says Uhren.

The Five Flags Civic Center has been empty for much of the last year, but Saturday night, people lined up around the block for the centers first major concert in 368 days. “When the vaccine started to get shipped out and then when Governor Reynolds announced the restrictions were coming off, our phones started literally ringing off the hook with agents from LA, and Nashville, and New York, saying, hey you guys are open we want to come to you,” says Jesse Gavin, the Five Flags Center marketing manager.

The center is following safety guidelines, such as cutting capacity in half to allow for social distancing, requiring masks, and taking temperature checks for everyone coming in the doors.

Gavin says he was excited to see a line of people before doors opened at 5:30pm. ”It does show that there’s an appetite. When you’re one of the first venues in the area to start back up, you don’t really know what the demand from the consumer is going to be. But this shows that people are ready,” says Gavin.

