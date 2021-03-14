Advertisement

Dyersville celebrates annual St. Patricks Day parade

By Becky Phelps
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) -Crowds in Dyersville celebrated St Patrick’s Day early with its annual parade.

A year ago, the parade was one of the last major events before the pandemic. On Saturday, families lined the streets dressed in green to watch dozens of floats, local organizations and bagpipe players march along the route, celebrating a small return to normal. The entire parade lasted around an hour.

John Gallagher, AOH president and one of the organizers of the event, says “To have it right before they shut everything down, and now we’re having it again, it’s fantastic. It’s great to see the people that were out.”

