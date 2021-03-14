Advertisement

Division III wrestlers get opportunity to compete in national tournament

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - For two straight years, Division III wrestlers never got a chance to compete in the NCAA Tournament. Last month, the NCAA canceled the winter championships because of not enough participating schools.

The National Wrestling Coaches Association decided to step in and give the wrestlers a chance to compete in a national tournament. The organization held the NWCA DIII National Championships at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Coe College ended up with three national champions: Alex Friddle (125), Brock Henderson (133) and Josh Gerke (149). Wartburg and Loras ended up with two national champions each.

