City Council to consider temporarily suspending Iowa City Truth and Reconciliation Commission during next week’s meeting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City City Council will consider temporarily suspending the Truth and Reconciliation Commission at its meeting next week.

This comes after a third commission member resigned.

Chair Royceann Porter, who is also Johnson County Supervisor, resigned from the commission after others scheduled a vote of no-confidence regarding her leadership as chair. The Vice Chair, another commissioner, and the newly hired facilitator have also resigned.

The City Council formed the commission in September to investigate issues of racism within the Iowa City government.

The City Council will discuss a motion to suspend the commission during its meeting on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.