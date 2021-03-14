Advertisement

‘Anything Country’ re-opens two years after fire

By Phil Reed
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW, Iowa (KCRG) -A Jones County home and decor shop, ‘Anything Country’ reopened today on the two-year anniversary of a fire destroying their business.

The owners Randy and Judy Lange say they never got the cause of the fire but made a vow to rebuild.

The owners hope opening on the two-year anniversary of the fire is a sign of better things to come. They are worried about business being slow during the pandemic because they admit their home and décor items are not essential.

Their plan, for now, is to only be open the first Friday and Saturday of each month.

