A few showers Sunday, accumulating snow possible Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system approaches, bringing a chance for showers mainly along and south of U.S. Highway 30 on Sunday. Dry air in place ahead of the system will limit rain chances in the north until later in the evening or overnight.

Then, things turn potentially messy for the start of Monday. Rain will overspread the area, generally turning toward snow as the atmosphere cools. The heaviest snow, with the potential for the greatest impact on drivers, occurs in the period from about 4:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Monday. This could disrupt the Monday morning commute, so plan on a longer trip to work or school than usual.

A broad area of 2 to 5 inches of snow still appears possible along and north of Highway 30, with the best potential for the higher-end amounts toward the northwest zone of the viewing area. A few amounts near 6 inches are possible there, though they will likely be isolated. Relatively warm ground and pavement temperatures will limit the snow accumulation potential a bit, keeping amounts somewhat lower than they might otherwise have been if this storm were occurring in the middle of winter.

Expect snowfall accumulations on Monday, March 15, 2021. (KCRG)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas along and north of Interstate 80, starting just after Midnight on Monday. The exception is Butler, Franklin, and Hardin Counties where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.

A Winter Weather Advisory, for the counties shaded in purple, and a Winter Storm Warning, for the counties shaded in pink, in effect on Monday, March 15, 2021. (KCRG)

Precipitation winds down during the afternoon on Monday, though a few lingering snow showers are possible into the evening. This is followed up by a dry day on Tuesday, with another storm system on Wednesday into Thursday. Rain and snow is again possible, though the exact split on those precipitation types is still a bit uncertain at this time.

Drier weather returns after the midweek system, along with milder temperatures as we approach the start of astronomical spring next weekend.

