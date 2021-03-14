280 people who tested positive for COVID-19 added to Iowa total

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have been added to the state’s rolling total, according to new data on Sunday.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 280 additional cases were reported to the state since the same time on Saturday morning, putting Iowa’s total at 342,743 people since the pandemic began. The state no longer tracks the number of people who are considered recovered.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have died due to the virus in Iowa is 5,633.

160 people are hospitalized in Iowa due to COVID-19, a net decrease of 22. 40 of those people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of one. 18 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of one. 29 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals over the last 24-hour reporting period, a rate somewhat lower than the past couple of days.

A total of 1,076,880 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 45,818 since the same time on Friday. 394,565 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The first-time tests of 1,546 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 18.1%. A total of 1,596,314 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.