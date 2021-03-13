Advertisement

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics shares study on COVID vaccine side effects

Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In an effort to let the public know what to expect after receiving COVID vaccines, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has shared a study on the side effects experienced by hospital staff after receiving their first and second shots.

According to the study, over 3500 UI health care workers were surveyed between December and February on the side effects they experienced following their first dose of COVID vaccine. More than 4,300 staffers were surveyed during a similar timeframe following their second vaccine dose.

First dose symptoms survey results:

  • Pain at the injection site-77%
  • Fatigue-21%
  • Headache-19%
  • Muscle aches-17%
  • No symptoms-16%
  • Swelling and/or redness at the injection site-6%
  • Chills-5%
  • Joint pains-5%
  • Fever greater than or equal to 100 degrees F-1%
  • Rash/Hives-0%

With the second dose, many still reported mild symptoms, but a larger number reported symptoms severe enough to limit their activity temporarily.

Second dose survey results:

  • Pain at the injection site-84%
  • Fatigue-50%
  • Muscle aches-48%
  • Headaches-45%
  • Chills-29%
  • Joint pains-25%
  • Fever greater than or equal to 100 degrees F-24%
  • Swelling and/or redness at the injection site-15%
  • No symptoms-7%
  • Rash/Hives-1%

UIHC said these side effects show the vaccine is working and creating an immune response.

