Union School District investigating possible sexual incident between school staff member and student

By Ethan Stein
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Travis Fleshner, who is the superintendent for the Union Community School District, told TV9 the district is investigating a possible sexual incident between a school staff member and student.

The accused staff member is still working at the school during the investigation, even though the investigation started this week after a parent reached out to the district.

Fleshner said it hasn’t been confirmed that the person accused needs to be put on any type of leave and the district is following district policy.

“I think we understand the nature of what we are trying to work through,” he said. “There are procedures and all those investigation steps and we’re following those.”

He asked for parents to keep a broad perspective of what their understanding is of the situation.

“Just keep a broad perspective of things you hear, versus things you actually know, and to keep that all in balance,” he said.

Law enforcement has not been contacted yet, but can be notified after the school completes its investigation.

