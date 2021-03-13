Reubens and Rachels to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has a recipe to help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Reuben Sliders

Makes 12 sliders

Main ingredients:

1 (12-ounce) package Hawaiian sweet rolls (12 rolls), sliced horizontally

1/2 pound thinly sliced deli corned beef

1/3 pound sliced Swiss cheese

1 (8-ounce) package sauerkraut, drained in a colander and squeezed to remove excess moisture

1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing (more or less, to personal preference)

For topping:

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

Place the bottom half of the rolls in the baking dish. Layer with corned beef, cheese, and sauerkraut. Drizzle with dressing and add tops.

Combine butter, garlic powder, onion powder, and poppy seeds. Brush on top of rolls.

Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 10 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

“Rachel” variation: Use turkey instead of corned beef, and use coleslaw instead of sauerkraut.

Health benefits of sauerkraut: Fermentation produces probiotics, along with Vitamin C, fiber, vitamin K.

Email Whitney with questions or comments.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.