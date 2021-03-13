Advertisement

Reubens and Rachels to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has a recipe to help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Reuben Sliders

Makes 12 sliders

Main ingredients:

  • 1 (12-ounce) package Hawaiian sweet rolls (12 rolls), sliced horizontally
  • 1/2 pound thinly sliced deli corned beef
  • 1/3 pound sliced Swiss cheese
  • 1 (8-ounce) package sauerkraut, drained in a colander and squeezed to remove excess moisture
  • 1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing (more or less, to personal preference)

For topping:

  • 1/4 cup butter, melted
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon poppy seeds

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.
  • Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
  • Place the bottom half of the rolls in the baking dish. Layer with corned beef, cheese, and sauerkraut. Drizzle with dressing and add tops.
  • Combine butter, garlic powder, onion powder, and poppy seeds. Brush on top of rolls.
  • Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 10 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

“Rachel” variation: Use turkey instead of corned beef, and use coleslaw instead of sauerkraut.

Health benefits of sauerkraut: Fermentation produces probiotics, along with Vitamin C, fiber, vitamin K.

Email Whitney with questions or comments.

