Reubens and Rachels to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has a recipe to help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Reuben Sliders
Makes 12 sliders
Main ingredients:
- 1 (12-ounce) package Hawaiian sweet rolls (12 rolls), sliced horizontally
- 1/2 pound thinly sliced deli corned beef
- 1/3 pound sliced Swiss cheese
- 1 (8-ounce) package sauerkraut, drained in a colander and squeezed to remove excess moisture
- 1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing (more or less, to personal preference)
For topping:
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon poppy seeds
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
- Place the bottom half of the rolls in the baking dish. Layer with corned beef, cheese, and sauerkraut. Drizzle with dressing and add tops.
- Combine butter, garlic powder, onion powder, and poppy seeds. Brush on top of rolls.
- Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 10 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted.
“Rachel” variation: Use turkey instead of corned beef, and use coleslaw instead of sauerkraut.
Health benefits of sauerkraut: Fermentation produces probiotics, along with Vitamin C, fiber, vitamin K.
