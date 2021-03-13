Advertisement

Quiet and pleasant for Saturday, before things change

By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday features quiet and pleasant weather, with a mix of sun and clouds with gradually more cloud cover later in the day.

Still, with light winds, the weekend should start off fairly pleasant. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s, setting up a nice day to get outside and enjoy it.

Chances are you won’t want to spend much time outside starting on Sunday. A chance of showers returns, particularly south of Highway 20, overnight tonight, with the same area more favored to see continued rain chances on Sunday. This activity will be fighting against dry air in place, but will gradually overspread the entire area by Sunday evening.

A changeover to snow is looking likely along and north of Interstate 80 on Sunday night. There, 2-5″ of accumulation could be seen, with the highest amounts in the northwest zone of our viewing area. South, a trace to 2″ with a quick cutoff south of I-80. The Monday morning commute could be fairly messy, as the bulk of the snow that could stick occurs right around that time.

Precipitation sticks around a bit on Monday, but dry weather returns on Tuesday. Then, the next system arrives Wednesday into Thursday, with another chance for rain and snow.

Temperatures look to turn milder by next weekend as astronomical Spring begins on Saturday.

