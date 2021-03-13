Pandemic changing how some eastern Iowa companies work indefinitely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The pandemic may have changed how people work, from an entire company at the office five-days-a-week, to something far different.

On Friday, Geonetric in Cedar Rapids, a web design company, marked one year of remote working with a drive-by greeting. The company also said it was rolling out its new remote-hybrid work model.

The staff greeted co-workers with goodie bags and a quick cat to catch up in the parking lot Friday.

“You don’t realize how many conversations naturally happen when you’re in the office,” said Account Strategist Ashley Waters. “Something as simple as walking past a co-worker when you’re grabbing coffee. That doesn’t happen naturally when you’re all working from home.”

For new employees, like Ashley Waters and Business Development Specialist, Dustin Roach, it was a chance to meet co-workers face-to-face for the first time.

“I’ve been working at this company for six months and have never met any of my co-workers in person,” said Waters.

“There were some people at the company that I have not met in person,” said Roach.

While the social from work was missing, the company formed a hybrid work schedule so most people would be working from home as much as possible. The decision was made based on a survey where 80% of employees said they prefer working from home.

“There has been a lot of research done by our HR that they looked through different articles and all these different companies around the world,” said Operations and events coordinator Jodee Denklau.

Denklau said the change was based on that survey but also from what they learned throughout the pandemic. While it would mean more time in front of a screen and less human-interaction, it was something employees said they could benefit from.

“I live 30-minutes away from the building, so for me to have to get in the car and drive 30-minutes here and 30-minutes back, that’s an hour out of my day that I could’ve been doing something more productive than sitting in my car,” said Waters.

