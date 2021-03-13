Advertisement

No. 7 Maryland dominates Iowa to repeat as tourney champ

Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) shoots against Maryland's Katie Benzan (11) during the second half...
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) shoots against Maryland's Katie Benzan (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | Associated Press/Darron Cummings)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021
Indianapolis (AP) - Seventh-ranked Maryland’s scoring depth and impressive skill were once again on display in a 104-84 rout of Iowa to claim a second consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship on Saturday.

Seven of eight players who scored early had more than one basket.

Coach Brenda Frese’s Terrapins (24-2) have reached this title game in each of the seven seasons since Maryland joined the conference, and won six of seven regular-season titles.

Chloe Bibby led the Terps with 21 points, including 11, with three 3-pointers, in the opening quarter.

