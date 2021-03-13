Montezuma holds off North Linn to win 1A state championship

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Montezuma Braves defeated the North Linn Lynx 44-41 on Friday afternoon to win the class 1A state championship. Following the loss, the Lynx finish the season 27-1 and runners-up for the third time in the past four seasons.

“Thought we came in with a good game plan, we just didn’t get it done in the end,” said junior Austin Hilmer. “It was a great season and you know we’ll be back next year for sure.”

The Braves jumped out to a 13 point lead over the Lynx in the first half thanks to shooting 50% from the field and holding North Linn to just 25.9%.

The Lynx climbed back with a few late first-half buckets to cut the deficit to eight at halftime.

The rally continued in the second half as the Lynx outscored the Braves 11-7 in the third quarter.

The Lynx got themselves to a one point deficit but then the Braves continued to keep their lead thanks to shooting a perfect 6-6 on free throws in the fourth quarter.

“Im a big believer in things happen for a reason so whatever the reason it is, hopefully maybe its so well work harder in the offseason maybe be back here next year,” said Head Coach Mike Hilmer. “I don’t anyway ever judge our team based on the wins and losses I judge it on their character and there is no team out here or out there thats more of a championship team than ours in terms of character and devotion to each other so I’m really proud of that.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.