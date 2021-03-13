Advertisement

Iowa women advance to Big Ten championship game

Iowa's Gabbie Marshall (24) celebrates with her teammates after Iowa defeated Michigan State,...
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall (24) celebrates with her teammates after Iowa defeated Michigan State, 87-72, in an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | Associated Press/Darron Cummings)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -Monika Czinano scored 27 points, Caitlin Clark added 20 points and 11 assists and sixth-seeded Iowa beat seventh-seeded Michigan State 87-72 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

The Hawkeyes will on top seed and No. 7-ranked Maryland for the tourney title.

Clark, the freshman who is the nation’s leading scorer had consecutive 3-pointers to cap an 11-0 run for a 77-62 lead with six minutes remaining.

McKenna Warnock added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Iowa.

Nia Clouden scored 24 points, Kendall Bostic had 13 and Moira Joiner 10 for the Spartans.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show 31-year-old Brittany Roozeboom, of Johnston, was charged last week with...
Iowa woman accused of locking children in blacked-out room
Robert Carlson, 67, charged with 22 counts of invasion of privacy after police say an employee...
Iowa man sentenced for filming employee pumping breast milk
Iowa officials find animal parts strewn across 2 fields
The North Liberty Police Department and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s...
Operation Quickfind: Elizabeth J.C. Howard
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380

Latest News

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshall (24) puts up a shot against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights...
Iowa ousts No. 19 Rutgers from Big Ten tourney behind Marshall’s career night
Iowa's Spencer Lee collects back points in his matchup versus Nebraska.
Spencer Lee confirms he’s returning next season
FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, former Iowa basketball player Roy Marble watches...
Marble family upset over Garza honor, Iowa’s AD apologizes
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) reacts during a video tribute following an NCAA college basketball...
Garza repeats as Big Ten player of year