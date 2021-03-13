Iowa women advance to Big Ten championship game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -Monika Czinano scored 27 points, Caitlin Clark added 20 points and 11 assists and sixth-seeded Iowa beat seventh-seeded Michigan State 87-72 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

The Hawkeyes will on top seed and No. 7-ranked Maryland for the tourney title.

Clark, the freshman who is the nation’s leading scorer had consecutive 3-pointers to cap an 11-0 run for a 77-62 lead with six minutes remaining.

McKenna Warnock added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Iowa.

Nia Clouden scored 24 points, Kendall Bostic had 13 and Moira Joiner 10 for the Spartans.

