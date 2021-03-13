Advertisement

Iowa Humane Alliance “Hot Soup, Cold Noses” benefit raises awareness of increase in spay and neuter services

Eastern Iowans had the opportunity to enjoy a warm meal, while helping give local animals in need a brighter future.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowans had the opportunity to enjoy a warm meal, while helping give local animals in need a brighter future.

Saturday morning, cars lined up for the Iowa Humane Alliance’s Hot Soup/Cold Noses Benefit. It was a drive thru event, where people got to take home a meal including two bowls of soup, bread and dessert for $10. The Development Director and Volunteer Coordinator says they served about 75 people within the first hour. Kathleen Schoon says this event is so important as the need for services is growing,

“We’re doing a large number of surgeries here five days a week, and we’re barely keeping up with the volume for the need so it’s so important to get your pet spayed and neutered. We provide the high-quality service and it cuts back on the number of animals going into shelters and rescues,” she said.

Schoon says since the pandemic they’ve also seen more people assistance. If people couldn’t make it out Saturday, they can always visit the Humane Alliance’s website to donate.

