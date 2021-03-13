Iowa fails to keep up with Illini in Big Ten semifinals loss

INDIANAPOLIS (KCRG) - Despite a solid effort from their starters and bench, in the end, the Hawkeyes simply couldn’t shut down Illinois’ seemingly unstoppable offense in their 82-71 Big Ten Tournament semifinals loss to the Fighting Illini.

Not sure what was better: the steal or the pass from the floor. pic.twitter.com/1wqaJ57Sg3 — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 13, 2021

Luka Garza put up 21 points, Jordan Bohannon landed 20 points (going 5 for 12 with the three-pointers) and Joe Wieskamp hit 12 points.

🚨 @slimjake_ throws down the alley-oop!@IlliniMBB picked up where it left off 😤 pic.twitter.com/Y2l2okA9uE — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 13, 2021

But Iowa struggled to stop Illinois’ offense and trailed the majority of the game.

💪 @IlliniMBB is @BigTen Finals bound after a hard-fought win over Iowa



See how it all went down ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fwxsdygTOs — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 13, 2021

Next up, Illinois takes on Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament championship game at 2:30 P.M. on Sunday on CBS.

✅ Steal

✅ Slam

✅ Semifinal win@IlliniMBB is all smiles as it is headed to the #B1GTourney final. 😃 pic.twitter.com/mfYiNBI0m4 — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) March 13, 2021

