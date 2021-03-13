Advertisement

Iowa fails to keep up with Illini in Big Ten semifinals loss

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, right, defends against Iowa center Luka Garza (55) in the first...
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, right, defends against Iowa center Luka Garza (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | Associated Press/Michael Conroy)
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (KCRG) - Despite a solid effort from their starters and bench, in the end, the Hawkeyes simply couldn’t shut down Illinois’ seemingly unstoppable offense in their 82-71 Big Ten Tournament semifinals loss to the Fighting Illini.

Luka Garza put up 21 points, Jordan Bohannon landed 20 points (going 5 for 12 with the three-pointers) and Joe Wieskamp hit 12 points.

But Iowa struggled to stop Illinois’ offense and trailed the majority of the game.

Next up, Illinois takes on Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament championship game at 2:30 P.M. on Sunday on CBS.

