Hawkeyes defeat Wisconsin in second-half comeback, advance to Big Ten semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS (KCRG) - Down by 8 points at the end of the 1st half, the Hawkeyes fought back and defeated Wisconsin 62-57 on Friday night, advancing to the Big Ten semifinals against Illinois on Saturday.

Luka Garza put up 24 points, Jordan Bohannon sank 11 points and Joe Wieskamp hit 10 in a close back-and-forth with the Badgers.

Chased down and swatted by @LukaG_55 and then kept alive!



What a play for @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/Z8S5IWyrHM — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 13, 2021

Next up, Iowa takes on Illinois at on Saturday at 2:30 P.M.

