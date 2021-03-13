Advertisement

Hawkeyes defeat Wisconsin in second-half comeback, advance to Big Ten semifinals

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) gets trapped on the baseline by Wisconsin forwards Nate Reuvers...
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) gets trapped on the baseline by Wisconsin forwards Nate Reuvers (35) and Aleem Ford (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference men's tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | Associated Press/Michael Conroy)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (KCRG) - Down by 8 points at the end of the 1st half, the Hawkeyes fought back and defeated Wisconsin 62-57 on Friday night, advancing to the Big Ten semifinals against Illinois on Saturday.

Luka Garza put up 24 points, Jordan Bohannon sank 11 points and Joe Wieskamp hit 10 in a close back-and-forth with the Badgers.

Next up, Iowa takes on Illinois at on Saturday at 2:30 P.M.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show 31-year-old Brittany Roozeboom, of Johnston, was charged last week with...
Iowa woman accused of locking children in blacked-out room
Robert Carlson, 67, charged with 22 counts of invasion of privacy after police say an employee...
Iowa man sentenced for filming employee pumping breast milk
Cedar Rapids Police responding to a suspicious item found outside of Cedar Rapids City Hall...
Cedar Rapids Police: suspicious package found at City Hall contained no explosives
Iowa officials find animal parts strewn across 2 fields
The North Liberty Police Department and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s...
Operation Quickfind: Elizabeth J.C. Howard

Latest News

Iowa's Gabbie Marshall (24) celebrates with her teammates after Iowa defeated Michigan State,...
Iowa women advance to Big Ten championship game
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshall (24) puts up a shot against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights...
Iowa ousts No. 19 Rutgers from Big Ten tourney behind Marshall’s career night
Iowa's Spencer Lee collects back points in his matchup versus Nebraska.
Spencer Lee confirms he’s returning next season
FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, former Iowa basketball player Roy Marble watches...
Marble family upset over Garza honor, Iowa’s AD apologizes