Hawkeyes defeat Wisconsin in second-half comeback, advance to Big Ten semifinals
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (KCRG) - Down by 8 points at the end of the 1st half, the Hawkeyes fought back and defeated Wisconsin 62-57 on Friday night, advancing to the Big Ten semifinals against Illinois on Saturday.
Luka Garza put up 24 points, Jordan Bohannon sank 11 points and Joe Wieskamp hit 10 in a close back-and-forth with the Badgers.
Next up, Iowa takes on Illinois at on Saturday at 2:30 P.M.
