Five Flags Center to host first concert since pandemic shutdown

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Five Flags Civic Center in Dubuque is preparing for its first major concert since the start of the pandemic. Around 2,300 people from five different states are expected to attend country music star Lee Brice’s concert on Saturday.

H.R. Cook, Five Flag’s general manager, said the venue, though, will be following safety guidelines. That includes opening the doors an hour and a half before the show, taking temperature checks, and cutting the venue’s capacity by half to allow for social distancing. Guests must also wear a mask while inside the building.

Cook said they have been anxiously waiting for this day.

“My staff, this is their business, we are in the people business, and we are looking to get back to it,” he commented. “We enjoy people coming through our doors, coming to our shows and the protocols that are taking place for the show, are something that five years ago you would have never thought of.”

Cook said they are starting to get more calls and interest since Iowa reopened and lifted many COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our phones are starting to ring because we are opened up, the artists want to come out and you are going to see more and more of these shows start to uptick as the summer goes along,” he explained. “And this fall, that is when all the tours are going to be are going to be out and it is going to be fantastic.”

