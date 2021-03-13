COVID-19 hospitalization ticks upward as cases, positivity rate stay within recent ranges

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of people hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 increased, according to new data from the state on Saturday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 556 people who tested positive for the virus were added to the state’s total, which is now 342,463 since the start of the pandemic. The state no longer tracks the number of people considered recovered from the disease.

Three people who died due to COVID-19 were reported to state officials since the same time on Friday morning. 5,633 people have died in Iowa due to the novel coronavirus.

182 people are in Iowa hospitals with COVID-19, a net increase of 14. This is the largest single-day increase so far in March. 41 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of five. 17 of those people require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of four. 40 patients were newly-admitted due to the disease over the last 24-hour reporting period, a rate similar to the day before but higher than the several days before that.

A total of 1,031,062 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 33,008 since the same time on Friday. 366,371 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The first-time tests of 3,479 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 16.0%. A total of 1,594,768 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.