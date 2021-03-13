California man now pleading not guilty to murder of Dexter Meeks in 2011
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A California man accused in a Cedar Rapids murder nearly 10 years ago is pleading not guilty.
Dexter Meeks, 22, was shot and killed in front of his home at 211 15th Street SE just before 3:00 a.m. on June 26, 2011.
In February, investigators announced the arrest of Mykel Roberts, 29, of Modesto, California, after police say Roberts confessed to the murder while serving time in a California prison.
On Wednesday, Roberts submitted a written plea of not guilty.
A case management conference for the case is scheduled for April 23rd and a jury trial is scheduled to start on May 18th.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.