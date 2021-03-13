Advertisement

California man now pleading not guilty to murder of Dexter Meeks in 2011

Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A California man accused in a Cedar Rapids murder nearly 10 years ago is pleading not guilty.

Dexter Meeks, 22, was shot and killed in front of his home at 211 15th Street SE just before 3:00 a.m. on June 26, 2011.

In February, investigators announced the arrest of Mykel Roberts, 29, of Modesto, California, after police say Roberts confessed to the murder while serving time in a California prison.

On Wednesday, Roberts submitted a written plea of not guilty.

A case management conference for the case is scheduled for April 23rd and a jury trial is scheduled to start on May 18th.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police responding to a suspicious item found outside of Cedar Rapids City Hall...
Cedar Rapids Police: suspicious package found at City Hall contained no explosives
Union School District investigating possible sexual incident between school staff member and...
Union School District investigating possible sexual incident between school staff member and student
Robert Carlson, 67, charged with 22 counts of invasion of privacy after police say an employee...
Iowa man sentenced for filming employee pumping breast milk
Over 350 students in the Iowa City Community School District under quarantine for COVID-19
Over 350 students in the Iowa City Community School District under quarantine for COVID-19
Robert Ehl, 51, was arrested on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after police say he threw a beer can...
Man arrested for throwing beer can at Iowa City Police officer

Latest News

Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) shoots against Maryland's Katie Benzan (11) during the second half...
No. 7 Maryland dominates Iowa to repeat as tourney champ
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics shares study on COVID vaccine side effects
Eastern Iowans had the opportunity to enjoy a warm meal, while helping give local animals in...
Iowa Humane Alliance “Hot Soup, Cold Noses” benefit raises awareness of increase in spay and neuter services
Reuben sliders.
Reubens and Rachels to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day