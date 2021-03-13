Asbury nursing home resident, staff react to loosening COVID-19 visitation restrictions

ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) - Paul Farrey lives at Luther Manor’s Grand Meadows campus in Asbury.

“I got some wonderful people here and they are like family to me,” he said.

But, at the end, of the day, they are not his real family. Paul has not been able to be too close to his daughter since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

That is about to change and he is very much looking forward to it.

“I have my daughter come, and it is wonderful,” he said. “She is a wonderful gal, she is a gem, and I like her real well, and she comes and visits me and helps me out if I need things, she goes and gets it. She does a good job and I am real proud of her.”

Luther Manor has been doing indoor visits for a while, but they were more restricted.

“Visits have been more supervised here lately,” Tracey Long, the Grand Meadows campus administrator, said. “We have plexiglass where visitors social distance from the residents and we have just tried to keep people safe as possible.”

Now new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is allowing them to take off the plexiglass and allow space for more intimate meetings.

“The real difference is that residents can be close to their families and that they can actually touch and hug and so they will not be separated like they were in the past,” Janet Warren, Luther Manor’s executive director, said. “They do not really have to follow that six feet.”

Long said this has been a long-time coming for the residents.

“When we had our vaccination clinic here at the Meadows the residents were informed that they were coming and they were like, ‘Where do we sign up?’,” she recalled. “They wanted it so bad, it gave them so much hope that they would get their sense of normalcy back and, even with our monitored visits recently, words cannot describe it.”

Warren said, for staff, it is going take some getting used to... again.

“I think for us too, it is like learning how to walk again,” she mentioned. “Because we are returning to normalcy yet it has been a whole year and we do not even remember what that was like anymore, so for us to see those visitors back and see some of these restrictions relaxing is a little bit of some trepidation but we are so excited though.”

