Advertisement

Asbury nursing home resident, staff react to loosening COVID-19 visitation restrictions

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) - Paul Farrey lives at Luther Manor’s Grand Meadows campus in Asbury.

“I got some wonderful people here and they are like family to me,” he said.

But, at the end, of the day, they are not his real family. Paul has not been able to be too close to his daughter since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

That is about to change and he is very much looking forward to it.

“I have my daughter come, and it is wonderful,” he said. “She is a wonderful gal, she is a gem, and I like her real well, and she comes and visits me and helps me out if I need things, she goes and gets it. She does a good job and I am real proud of her.”

Luther Manor has been doing indoor visits for a while, but they were more restricted.

“Visits have been more supervised here lately,” Tracey Long, the Grand Meadows campus administrator, said. “We have plexiglass where visitors social distance from the residents and we have just tried to keep people safe as possible.”

Now new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is allowing them to take off the plexiglass and allow space for more intimate meetings.

“The real difference is that residents can be close to their families and that they can actually touch and hug and so they will not be separated like they were in the past,” Janet Warren, Luther Manor’s executive director, said. “They do not really have to follow that six feet.”

Long said this has been a long-time coming for the residents.

“When we had our vaccination clinic here at the Meadows the residents were informed that they were coming and they were like, ‘Where do we sign up?’,” she recalled. “They wanted it so bad, it gave them so much hope that they would get their sense of normalcy back and, even with our monitored visits recently, words cannot describe it.”

Warren said, for staff, it is going take some getting used to... again.

“I think for us too, it is like learning how to walk again,” she mentioned. “Because we are returning to normalcy yet it has been a whole year and we do not even remember what that was like anymore, so for us to see those visitors back and see some of these restrictions relaxing is a little bit of some trepidation but we are so excited though.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show 31-year-old Brittany Roozeboom, of Johnston, was charged last week with...
Iowa woman accused of locking children in blacked-out room
Robert Carlson, 67, charged with 22 counts of invasion of privacy after police say an employee...
Iowa man sentenced for filming employee pumping breast milk
Iowa officials find animal parts strewn across 2 fields
The North Liberty Police Department and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s...
Operation Quickfind: Elizabeth J.C. Howard
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380

Latest News

Five Flags Civic Center will be enforcing safety guidelines when it receives more than 2,000...
Five Flags Center to host first concert since pandemic shutdown
Explaining Iowa's new nursing home guidelines
Explaining Iowa's new nursing home guidelines
160 Coralville junior high students quarantining due to possible COVID exposure
160 Coralville junior high students quarantining due to possible COVID exposure
How meteorological seasons are classified
How meteorological seasons are classified