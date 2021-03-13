Accumulating snow possible Sunday night into Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While the calendar says that Spring begins in just a few days, winter is not going away quietly across Iowa.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of north-central Iowa, in effect from Sunday night into Monday. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Marshall, and Tama Counties.

A Winter Storm Watch, in effect from late in the evening on Sunday, March 14, 2021, until Monday, March 15. (KCRG)

An area of rain will spread into the state of Iowa from southwest to northeast on Saturday night, affecting mainly the southwest half of the state through Sunday. That rain will gradually push further northeast Sunday evening, turning to snow north of Interstate 80 as the atmosphere cools.

“The precipitation will be fighting against dry air that will be in place ahead of it,” Corey Thompson, TV9 First Alert Storm Team meteorologist, said. “This will limit the rain over the northeast portion of the viewing area. The surge of moisture with this storm system will eventually win out, though.”

As the rain transitions to snow, it will begin to accumulate by Monday morning. Initially, the snow will have some trouble sticking, Thompson said, due to relatively warm ground and pavement temperatures. A combination of cooler air at the surface and fast-enough rates of accumulation will lead to the snow sticking as time goes on.

An area of 2 to 5 inches of wet, heavy snow accumulation appears possible for areas generally north of Interstate 80 for Sunday night through Monday. The heaviest totals will likely be in the northwest portion of the TV9 viewing area, similar to the area currently under the Winter Storm Watch. Along and south of I-80, a trace to 2 inches will be possible, though the southern edge will have a sharp cutoff from north-to-south due to the presence of rain.

Expected snowfall accumulation totals for a storm system that will affect the area late in the evening on Sunday, March 14, through Monday, March 15, 2021. (KCRG)

“The biggest concern with this system will be the Monday morning commute,” Thompson said. “Especially if you travel earlier in the morning, between 5:00 and 8:00 a.m., that’s when the slickest roads will likely exist before temperatures warm a bit during the day.”

Drivers should prepare for a longer commute on Monday morning, and give extra time to arrive at their destination. Leave extra stopping distance between you and the car in front of you to help prevent rear-end crashes.

Precipitation ends during the day on Monday. After a dry day on Tuesday, another round of rain or snow is possible on Wednesday into Thursday.

