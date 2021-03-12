West Branch man released from hospital after 4 month fight with COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A family is reunited after a West Branch man was released from the hospital following a 4 month long battle with COVID-19. 55-year-old Todd Thein nearly died after first being diagnosed with COVID in November, prior to getting sick he was perfectly healthy with no underlying health conditions.

“This has been an emotional ride,” Terra Thein told TV-9 as she waited for her husband Todd to make his way down to the UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s lobby Friday morning.

Todd was met with a large applause from family, friends and healthcare workers as he made his way to the exit.

“It’s emotional to be alive and with my family and friends, it’s just overwhelming,” he told us.

Todd spent 119 days in the hospital, first going in to Mercy Iowa City November 14th. By November 20th he was on a ventilator. At the time, his wife Terra was sick with COVID too.

“It was just two days before Thanksgiving and they told us that they didn’t think he was going to make it,” she told us.

“The last thing I remember was calling my wife and telling her I loved her and then I woke up December 23rd,” Todd added.

He woke up in the ICU at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics who he says, saved his life. Eventually Todd made his way to UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids to start rehab, his wife says, they gave him life.

“When I came in here I was literally quadriplegic, I couldn’t move my arms, I couldn’t move my legs,” Todd explained.

Not only did he get to go home on Friday, but he stood up from his wheelchair and walked to the car. Todd’s daughter Taylor watched virtually from McCook Community College in Nebraska where she plays on the softball team.

“He’s one hell of a fighter and I’m so damn proud of him for beating this thing,” she told TV-9.

Todd told us this whole experience has changed his life.

“I’m a changed person. I’ve come to the realization at this point in my life that it’s all about family and friends,” he explained.

His son Trevor who’s been home from college helping take care of his parents says he’s looking forward to many more memories with his dad.

“I want him to keep watching me play golf and watching football, or going to football games together and I wasn’t ready for that to end,” Trevor told us.

A GoFundMe was created to help the Thein family with expenses surrounding Todd’s fight and recovery.

“You know they can break my body but they can’t break my spirit and that’s what I told everybody. With their support I was able to recover,” Todd told us.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.