Watching for late weekend rain and snow

By Joe Winters
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Half and half weekend headed our way. Saturday is the better half. We are expecting a day similar to Friday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 50s. Sunday features some rain showers and strong easterly wind making it a cooler feeling day. Sunday night into Monday we need to watch for a mix of rain/snow and snow. Accumulations are possible at this point across the TV-9 viewing area.

