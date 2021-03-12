Watching for late weekend rain and snow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Half and half weekend headed our way. Saturday is the better half. We are expecting a day similar to Friday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 50s. Sunday features some rain showers and strong easterly wind making it a cooler feeling day. Sunday night into Monday we need to watch for a mix of rain/snow and snow. Accumulations are possible at this point across the TV-9 viewing area.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.