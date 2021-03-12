Advertisement

Students and staff at Regis Middle School “Walk for Water”

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 300 students and staff at Regis Middle School in Cedar Rapids took part in a “Walk for Water” on Thursday.

The event was in support of the Sisters of St. Francis in Dubuque.

The mission is to provide wells and clean drinking water to villages in Honduras and Tanzania.

Today’s group walked 3 miles to commemorate *the number of miles many people in the world must go* for fresh drinking water.

All donations raised go toward villages in Honduras and Tanzania to support building a water well.

“Although it was a little cold, and we all had to wear masks on, it was nice because I think it made them realize that in these villages there are villagers that have to carry the water bins on top of their heads and shoulders for three total miles just to get clean water,” Regis Middle School Principal Josh Gredy said. “So really instilling a sense of empathy and the true meaning of giving.”

The group started raising money on Monday, they have collected more than $1,400.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show 31-year-old Brittany Roozeboom, of Johnston, was charged last week with...
Iowa woman accused of locking children in blacked-out room
Iowa officials find animal parts strewn across 2 fields
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
The North Liberty Police Department and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s...
Operation Quickfind: Elizabeth J.C. Howard
Pella 2021 Tulip Time festival schedule released

Latest News

In previous years, the annual SaPaDaPaSo Parade has always been hosted downtown Cedar Rapids,...
SaPaDaPaSo ‘drive-thru’ parade to take place Saturday at Hawkeye Downs
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Cedar Rapids Public Library receives million dollar donation
Cedar Rapids Public Library receives million dollar donation
Students and staff at Regis Middle School "Walk for Water"
Students and staff at Regis Middle School "Walk for Water"