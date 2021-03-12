Students and staff at Regis Middle School “Walk for Water”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 300 students and staff at Regis Middle School in Cedar Rapids took part in a “Walk for Water” on Thursday.

The event was in support of the Sisters of St. Francis in Dubuque.

The mission is to provide wells and clean drinking water to villages in Honduras and Tanzania.

Today’s group walked 3 miles to commemorate *the number of miles many people in the world must go* for fresh drinking water.

All donations raised go toward villages in Honduras and Tanzania to support building a water well.

“Although it was a little cold, and we all had to wear masks on, it was nice because I think it made them realize that in these villages there are villagers that have to carry the water bins on top of their heads and shoulders for three total miles just to get clean water,” Regis Middle School Principal Josh Gredy said. “So really instilling a sense of empathy and the true meaning of giving.”

The group started raising money on Monday, they have collected more than $1,400.

