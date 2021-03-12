Advertisement

Spencer Lee confirms he’s returning next season

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After having the NCAA Tournament canceled last year because of COVID-19, Iowa’s Spencer Lee is focused on winning his third NCAA title next week in St. Louis. Before the season started, the NCAA gave athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, if they so choose.

On Thursday in a press conference, Lee was asked if he’s given any thought about coming back next season.

“I plan on coming back and competing for the University of Iowa next year,” Lee said.

Last week in the Big Ten Tournament, Lee outscored his opponents 44-7, including two technical falls and one pin. If Lee wins next week, he’ll become just the seventh wrestler in program history to win three NCAA titles. No one at Iowa has ever been a four-time champion.

