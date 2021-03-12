Second COVID-19 vaccine brings some people a sense of normalcy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The COVID-19 vaccine has started to open up doors for a better sense of normalcy for some people.

This week the CDC said people who have received the vaccine were safe to gather with others who received the shot.

Jerry Johnson of Cedar Rapids, a retired pilot, was used to traveling his whole life. However, the pandemic has kept him grounded for the last year.

“My last trip was back in February of last year,” said Johnson. “We went to Phoenix. We had plans to go to Europe in March, but when everything started shutting down, we canceled our trip.”

Johnson said he had spent the last year reading and working with insurance to fix his mother-in-law’s house, which was damaged during the August Derecho. He said not being able to gather and socialize weighs a person down mentally.

“You make plans for retirement and all of a sudden, you’re cooped in the house,” he said.

That was until he got his second COVID-19 vaccine. He was now planning his first trip since the pandemic, Costa Rico.

“I used to live down there,” Johnson said. “I would like to go back down. It’s warmer there than it is here. I’m trying to get my brother to go with me, but he hasn’t been vaccinated yet. Once he gets vaccinated, we will pick a date to go down.”

Though planning the trip was a sense of normalcy in a very abnormal time, he said he would keep practicing safety guidelines.

“You have to wear a mask and be careful still,” he said. “I think once everybody starts getting vaccinated we’ll be able to slowly go back to normal. It might not be until summer, but this was a light at the end of the tunnel for me.”

