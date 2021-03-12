Seasonal and cloudy into the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Cooler, more seasonal weather wraps up the workweek.

With clear skies overhead tonight, look for temperatures to quickly fall to around freezing. Clouds increase through the morning Friday with highs in the afternoon topping out in the mid-50s.

Into the weekend, mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday with similar temperature readings. Sunday will be a bit cooler and chances for rain return to the forecast. Rain lasts into Monday and a few snowflakes could mix in as temperatures cool into the 30s overnight.

