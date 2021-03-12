Advertisement

Quiet today and tomorrow, next system arrives Sunday into Monday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Easy spring weather continues here in eastern Iowa. Plan on another quiet day with highs into the lower 50s again. A few spots may hit the mid-50s depending on the amount of cloud coverage that occurs this afternoon. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday continues to look great with highs well into the 50s along with a light wind. Late Saturday night into Sunday, start looking for a few showers, especially over the southwest half of our area. It’s feasible that areas toward Dubuque will have very little precip on Sunday. By Sunday night into Monday, the second part of the system moves overhead which should generate a rain/snow mix in our area. Rain amounts may be in the quarter to half-inch range by the time it wraps up. At this time, snow accumulation appears light to moderate, but we’ll keep an eye on the track as it comes closer. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show 31-year-old Brittany Roozeboom, of Johnston, was charged last week with...
Iowa woman accused of locking children in blacked-out room
Iowa officials find animal parts strewn across 2 fields
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
The North Liberty Police Department and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s...
Operation Quickfind: Elizabeth J.C. Howard
Pella 2021 Tulip Time festival schedule released

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Comfortably quiet March weather continues
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Cooler for Thursday.
Comfortably quiet March weather continues