Quiet today and tomorrow, next system arrives Sunday into Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Easy spring weather continues here in eastern Iowa. Plan on another quiet day with highs into the lower 50s again. A few spots may hit the mid-50s depending on the amount of cloud coverage that occurs this afternoon. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday continues to look great with highs well into the 50s along with a light wind. Late Saturday night into Sunday, start looking for a few showers, especially over the southwest half of our area. It’s feasible that areas toward Dubuque will have very little precip on Sunday. By Sunday night into Monday, the second part of the system moves overhead which should generate a rain/snow mix in our area. Rain amounts may be in the quarter to half-inch range by the time it wraps up. At this time, snow accumulation appears light to moderate, but we’ll keep an eye on the track as it comes closer. Have a great weekend!

