Police investigating suspicious death after man pulled from Mississippi
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Ill. (KCRG) -Authorities say they’re investigating a suspicious death after pulling a body out of the Mississippi River.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois responded around 8:15 A.M. on Wednesday to Miller’s Boat Landing, approximately 4 miles north of Savanna, Illinois and across the river from Sabula in Jackson County.
Police have not identified the person, but say the body is a white man.
Anyone with information should contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
