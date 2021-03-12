Police investigating suspicious death after man pulled from Mississippi

CARROLL COUNTY, Ill. (KCRG) -Authorities say they’re investigating a suspicious death after pulling a body out of the Mississippi River.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois responded around 8:15 A.M. on Wednesday to Miller’s Boat Landing, approximately 4 miles north of Savanna, Illinois and across the river from Sabula in Jackson County.

Police have not identified the person, but say the body is a white man.

Anyone with information should contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

