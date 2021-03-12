Mild & dry Saturday, but our next system moves in Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather continues this afternoon through the beginning of the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the 50s.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 30s and will be hovering around the freezing point, which means there may be a bit of frost on yards or your car windshield tomorrow morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 50s and a great day to get outside with a mix of sun and clouds.

A few scattered showers may be possible Saturday night, but the majority of the system will come on Sunday. This will start as rain across eastern Iowa through Sunday and looks to transition into a wintry mix Sunday night and into Monday. Snow accumulation is possible but looks to be light to moderate. Have a fantastic weekend!

