Man gets prison for hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old boy

37-year-old Troy Pokorny was sentenced Thursday in Pottawattamie County District Court after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a hit-and-run crash last year that killed an 8-year-old boy.

Television station KETV in Omaha, Nebraska, reports that 37-year-old Troy Pokorny was sentenced Thursday in Pottawattamie County District Court after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Police say Pokorny was behind the wheel when he hit 8-year-old Quintin Brownfield in a Council Bluffs intersection, then fled the scene as the boy lay on the ground bleeding from a head wound.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in Omaha, where he died. Pokorny had originally been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

