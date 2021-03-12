Advertisement

Man arrested for throwing beer can at Iowa City Police officer

Robert Ehl, 51, was arrested on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after police say he threw a beer can at an Iowa City Police Officer.(Johnson County Jail)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -A man was arrested in Iowa City on Thursday night after authorities say he threw a full can of beer at a police officer.

Robert Ehl, 51, was charged with public intoxication, interference with official acts, and assaulting a peace officer (all serious misdemeanors).

According to a criminal complaint, an Iowa City Police Officer was walking towards his fully marked police squad car parked near Gabe’s bar and music venue on East Washington Street when he noticed Ehl in a nearby alley, crouching around the corner of a building and seemingly trying to hide from the officer.

When the officer tried to get inside his squad car, Ehl allegedly threw a can of PBR beer at the officer.

The complaint states that Ehl ran from the officer and ignored orders to stop as the officer ran after him.

The chase continued through Gabe’s bar and music venue before the officer caught and arrested Ehl.

Ehl reportedly “smelled strongly of an ingested alcoholic beverage” and exhibited slurred speech. Police say Ehl admitted to drinking beer but denied throwing it at the office. A preliminary breath test showed Ehl had a blood alcohol content of .169%

As of Friday evening, Ehl is listed as still in custody at Johnson County Jail.

