Lone Tree couple recreates first dance to celebrate 80th wedding anniversary

LONE TREE, Iowa (KCRG) - The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of things on hold, but it couldn’t stop a couple from Lone Tree from celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary.

Wilma and Carl Ogren were married on Feb. 23, 1941, in Wilma’s family’s living room in West Liberty.

They both now live at Pioneer Park - Lone Tree Health Care Center in Lone Tree — Wilma is 99 years old, and Carl is 100 — and the long-term care facility’s staff threw them a party to celebrate their anniversary. Staff purchased decorations, along with a corsage for Wilma and a boutonniere for Carl, and the Ogrens’ family brought by a cake.

Carl and Wilma also recreated their first dance from their wedding 80 years before.

Staff also noted another reason to celebrate: No residents at Pioneer Park have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

