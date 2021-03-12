Advertisement

Jones County business set to re-open on two year anniversary of fire

By Phil Reed
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW, Iowa (KCRG) -Tomorrow marks two years since this fire destroyed ‘Anything Country’, a home and decor shop in Onslow, which is in Jones County. The owners, Randy and Judy Lange are remembering that day with a grand re-opening tomorrow.

While the couple is excited to finally re-open, they know the world is a lot different than what it was back in 2019. The cost of materials has gone up, driving up the prices of their products. That’s not a good thing when people are struggling.

“With the pandemic and everything, our product is not a necessity for anyone,” said Judy Lange. “With people being laid off and not working, we do have the concern.” That is why they will only be open the first Friday and Saturday for each month

The pandemic also delayed them from getting materials for several months. Then the derecho knocked out power.

“What a roller coaster ride,” said Randy Lange. “It’s been one step forward, two steps back.”

Their love of making home and decor items kept Randy and Judy going. They are hoping that opening on the two-year anniversary is the sign of better days ahead.

“It’s been a long battle, and I think we won,” said Randy Lange. “We are going to prevail I hope.”

Looking forward, but still looking back and wondering why. “We do not know the cause of the fire and that bothers Judy and I tremendously,” said Randy Lange. “Because it’s just that thing in the back of your mind, you really want to know what started it you know.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show 31-year-old Brittany Roozeboom, of Johnston, was charged last week with...
Iowa woman accused of locking children in blacked-out room
Robert Carlson, 67, charged with 22 counts of invasion of privacy after police say an employee...
Iowa man sentenced for filming employee pumping breast milk
Iowa officials find animal parts strewn across 2 fields
The North Liberty Police Department and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s...
Operation Quickfind: Elizabeth J.C. Howard
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380

Latest News

Iowa's Gabbie Marshall (24) celebrates with her teammates after Iowa defeated Michigan State,...
Iowa women advance to Big Ten championship game
Cedar Rapids Police responding to a suspicious item found outside of Cedar Rapids City Hall...
Cedar Rapids Police investigating suspicious package found at City Hall
West Branch man released from hospital after 4 month fight with COVID-19
West Branch man released from hospital after 4 month fight with COVID-19
Robert Ehl, 51, was arrested on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after police say he threw a beer can...
Man arrested for throwing beer can at Iowa City Police officer