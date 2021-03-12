Jones County business set to re-open on two year anniversary of fire

ONSLOW, Iowa (KCRG) -Tomorrow marks two years since this fire destroyed ‘Anything Country’, a home and decor shop in Onslow, which is in Jones County. The owners, Randy and Judy Lange are remembering that day with a grand re-opening tomorrow.

While the couple is excited to finally re-open, they know the world is a lot different than what it was back in 2019. The cost of materials has gone up, driving up the prices of their products. That’s not a good thing when people are struggling.

“With the pandemic and everything, our product is not a necessity for anyone,” said Judy Lange. “With people being laid off and not working, we do have the concern.” That is why they will only be open the first Friday and Saturday for each month

The pandemic also delayed them from getting materials for several months. Then the derecho knocked out power.

“What a roller coaster ride,” said Randy Lange. “It’s been one step forward, two steps back.”

Their love of making home and decor items kept Randy and Judy going. They are hoping that opening on the two-year anniversary is the sign of better days ahead.

“It’s been a long battle, and I think we won,” said Randy Lange. “We are going to prevail I hope.”

Looking forward, but still looking back and wondering why. “We do not know the cause of the fire and that bothers Judy and I tremendously,” said Randy Lange. “Because it’s just that thing in the back of your mind, you really want to know what started it you know.”

