Iowa State announces plans to return to in-person classes and activities in 2021-2022 school year

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa State University has announced a return to in-person classes and other activities during the 2021-2022 school year.

In a statement issued on Friday, University President Wendy Wintersteen wrote:

“I’m pleased to announce that we are looking forward to a “new normal” for the upcoming academic year. We are planning to return in-person classes, labs, studios, residence, dining, student activities, and campus events to pre-pandemic levels. As we move forward, the foundation of our “new normal” will be based on appropriate health practices, an assumption that vaccinations will be widely available, and our deep commitment to academic quality and supporting an excellent student experience.”

Wintersteen wrote that the plan will be “part of a progression of steps,” which also include recently announced in-person graduation ceremonies in May and the recent decision by the Board of Regents to rescind the international travel ban.

Wintersteen also said that a Moving Forward Coordinating Committee has been established to help coordinate plans for the upcoming year, with the committee expected to work closely with “all of the existing working groups, including Academic Continuity, Workforce Protection, Research Continuity, Housing and Dining, Public Health, and others that will be doing the critical and in-depth planning. Together, these groups will create the framework for the upcoming year that will guide units and departments in making decisions locally. The committee will bring high-level issues to senior leaders as needed.”

