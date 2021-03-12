Advertisement

Iowa reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 484 more cases Friday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported nine more COVID-19 related deaths and 484 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 341,907 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,630 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 5,036 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 594 of the reported deaths.

A total of 168 people in Iowa are in the hospital with the virus, with 41 people having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are currently 36 patients in the ICU and 13 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 3,367 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,591,289 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 14.4 percent.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard says a total of 998,054 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa. A total of 347,382 people in Iowa have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

