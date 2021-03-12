Iowa ousts No. 19 Rutgers from Big Ten tourney behind Marshall’s career night

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gabbie Marshall scored 22 of her career-high 27 points by halftime, Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark scored in bunches over the final two quarters and sixth-seeded Iowa knocked third-seeded and No. 19-ranked Rutgers out of the Big Ten tournament 73-62.

Iowa will face seventh-seeded Michigan State, which had earlier upset No. 9-ranked Indiana, in a Friday semifinal. Czinano scored 12 of her 20 in the second half on 6-of-9 shooting, and Clark scored 14 of her 21 in the second half.

The trio accounted for all but five of Iowa’s points. Clark also had 10 assists for her eighth double-double. Diamond Johnson tied her career high with 26 points and added eight rebounds and five steals for the Scarlet Knights. Arella Guirantes poured in 20 points.

