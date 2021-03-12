Advertisement

Iowa City web developer creates Twitter account to help people schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments

By Becky Phelps
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -An Iowa City web developer is using his skills to help Iowans find COVID-19 vaccine appointments as they open up in real-time.

When Brian Finley became eligible for the vaccine on Monday, he learned exactly how difficult it can be to get an appointment. He decided to use his programming skills to use data from local pharmacies and put all the information in one place- on Twitter. “I was eligible and several of my close family were, and I think I had the same experience a lot of other people did as far as just being frustrated. Constantly refreshing or trying to find a vaccine appointment,” says Finley.

The account, @IAVaccineAlerts, gives updates in real-time on appointments from Hy-Vee, Walgreens, and CVS locations across Iowa.

The account went live on Wednesday, and it’s already gained more than 6,000 followers- helping dozens find appointments for themselves and their loved ones. “It’s just been a flood of people thanking me, I’ve had people say that they’re in tears having gotten vaccine appointments for loved ones and family members,” says Finley, “Knowing that I had the ability to do this kind of thing, I would have almost felt guilty not putting it out there. Just because everybody-most people- want the vaccine, and there’s really no downside to everybody getting the vaccine.

Finley says he’s recommending people turn on alerts for the account, because open spots can be gone within minutes.

