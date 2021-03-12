Advertisement

Gas leak closes section of Boyson Road in Hiawatha

The Hiawatha Police and Fire Departments have closed down Boyson Rd from N 12th Ave to N 15th Ave due to a gas leak.
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) -The Hiawatha Police and Fire Departments have closed down Boyson Rd from N 12th Ave to N 15th Ave due to a gas leak on Friday.

No word yet on the cause or how long the closure is expected to last.

This story is developing.

