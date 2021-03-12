Advertisement

Exclusive: Congresswoman Ashley Hinson one-on-one interview on stimulus bill“NO” vote, gun legislation and lobbying bill

Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson spoke with KCRG-TV9 during a special one-on-one interview about voting against the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, gun legislation recently passed by the House and a lobbying bill she’s working on with Illinois Democrat Bill Foster.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
Emergency vehicles respond to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Interstate 380...
Two people hurt in crash between motorcycle, car on Interstate 380
Police investigate the scene of a crash along Interstate 380 northbound, north of the Wilson...
More details released in Interstate 380 crash, officer also hurt during investigation
A tornado watch has been issued until 8 PM for parts of eastern Iowa.
Tornado watch expires, severe weather threat diminished
Seven dogs, all of the same breed, were found within a one mile radius of each other near Morely.
Monticello shelter investigating several abandoned dogs, all of same breed, found within one mile radius

Latest News

Democrats in the House lead passage of latest stimulus plan.
What to expect for next round of direct payments with the latest stimulus
Rita Hart, left, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, right.
House chooses to not dismiss Hart challenge to Miller-Meeks victory
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee...
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general
A lawsuit filed March 9 by LULAC Iowa against S.F. 413.
LULAC Iowa files lawsuit against state’s new voting law, calling it ‘fatally unconstitutional’