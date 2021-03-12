Exclusive: Congresswoman Ashley Hinson one-on-one interview on stimulus bill“NO” vote, gun legislation and lobbying bill
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson spoke with KCRG-TV9 during a special one-on-one interview about voting against the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, gun legislation recently passed by the House and a lobbying bill she’s working on with Illinois Democrat Bill Foster.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.